Legendary Boxing Referee Mills Lane Dead at 85

Mills Lane, the boxing referee who officiated at the notorious 1997 Tyson-Holyfield fight, among many other classic bouts, has died at the age of 85.

According to TMZ, Mills passed away on Tuesday in a hospice where he had been living for only a few days.

“He took a significant decline in his overall situation,” Mills’ son, Tommy, said. “It was a quick departure. He was comfortable and he was surrounded by his family.”

Mills started his life in boxing as a fighter during his stint in the Marine Corps. As a pro boxer, he racked up a 10-1 record before becoming a referee.

He reached the height of fame when he disqualified Mike Tyson for biting off a portion of Evander Holyfield’s ear during their 1997 fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Years later, Mills hosted his own court show entitled Judge Mills Lane. He was also a licensed lawyer, a district attorney, and a judge.

Mills also provided the voice in the animated comedy series Celebrity Deathmatch, in which he voiced the ref.

He retired from the show in 2002 after suffering a stroke.

By 2013 he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston