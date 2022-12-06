If there’s one unwritten rule everyone should know when it comes to women, it’s this: Don’t touch the hair.

Had this simple rule been observed Monday night, we could have avoided the fray you are about to see. Unfortunately, however, it was not. As a result, we now bring you an epic scrap between TCU and George Washington.

The colonials were in Fort Worth to take on the Horned Frogs at Shollmaier Arena when GW guard Essence Brown grabbed a handful of TCU forward Bella Cravens’ hair, leading to an epic scrap that resulted in eight ejections.

It all started with an accidental hair pull and just escalated from there. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/4HIBOqablN — Daniel Frank (@n1a2v3y4) December 6, 2022

Some have speculated that the hair pull was accidental, and perhaps it was. Though, it does seem like Brown held on to Cravens’ hair a bit long for that to be an accident.

TCU’s head coach Raegan Pebley had this to say after the incident, “We never want to be a part of anything like that. We don’t ever want to be a part of anything like that.

“Whenever something like that happens right in front of a bench as opposed to the other sideline or the middle of the floor, it’s super vulnerable.”

https://twitter.com/frogstoday/status/1599973288096112641?s=20&t=QPiyjIUe5S1fczsiI8Q42w

After 18 minutes of stoppage, here’s the final carnage: pic.twitter.com/5eOBfjPnaP — Daniel Frank (@n1a2v3y4) December 6, 2022

Cravens and Brown will likely face discipline by the team and/or NCAA in addition to the ejections, but those punishments have not yet been announced.