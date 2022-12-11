‘Like a Little Fan’: 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw Asks Tom Brady to Sign Intercepted Ball

Tom Brady returned to his Bay Area roots on Sunday to take on the 49ers, and let’s just say it did not go well.

First, there was the 35-7 stomping Brady, and the Bucs suffered at the hands of a San Francisco team led by a rookie making his first NFL start. But even that doesn’t tell the whole story. On the way to that crushing defeat, Bady threw two interceptions. One of these was intercepted by 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw who went up to Brady after the game and asked him to sign the ball he intercepted from him.

“I went like a little fan,” Greenlaw told reporters after the game. “I tried to soothe him up, make him feel better. ‘Man, yeah, you’re the greatest ever,’ all that good stuff. But he is, he is.”‘

Dre Greenlaw picked off Tom Brady today and got him to sign the ball 😂👏 Greenlaw told reporters: "I went like a little fan… I tried to soothe him up, make him feel better. 'Man, yeah, you're the greatest ever,' all that good stuff. But he is, he is."pic.twitter.com/0Now4YXx8Q — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 12, 2022

In the third quarter, Greenlaw picked a pass Brady had intended for Bucs receiver Mike Evans.

One would think it would be highly unusual to ask for an autograph from the guy you just helped beat. Though, it’s not all that uncommon. Brady and the Bucs may have another shot at Greenlaw and the 49ers before all is said and done. Despite a thoroughly underwhelming 6-7 record this year, the Bucs actually sit atop the lowly NFC South and are in line to host a playoff game.

It’ll be interesting to see if Brady asks Greenlaw to sign anything if the Buccaneers win the rematch. Who are we kidding? The Bucs aren’t going to win.