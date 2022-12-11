WATCH: Coyotes-Bruins Fans Pummel Each Other in Wild Brawl

The best fight in the NHL Saturday night occurred in the stands, not on the ice.

Specifically, it occurred at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University, the temporary home of the Arizona Coyotes until their new stadium gets built. On this particular night, the Yotes were hosting the Boston Bruins in a game that didn’t offer any hint of significance until a Coyotes fan slapped a drink at an approaching Bruins fan, and then it was on like Donkey Freaking Kong.

The fight had all the makings of a saloon fight in a Hollywood Western, complete with haymakers and a flying tackle. Unfortunately, the brawl also included a woman in a Rob Gronkowski jersey taking a direct shot to the head.

Incredibly, KTAR in Arizona reports that only one person was arrested for aggravated assault. Five other fans were cited for disorderly conduct.

Arizona beat the Bruins 4-3.