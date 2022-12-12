WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Explodes After Skip Bayless Takes Personal Shot During Tom Brady Debate

If Skip Bayless was searching for a way to get a rise out of Shannon Sharpe, he found it.

Monday’s edition of Undisputed on FS1 got exceptionally hostile after Skip Bayless accused Sharpe of being jealous that Brady is still playing at a high level at 45, while Sharpe had to end his career at 35.

“This man is playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35,” Bayless claimed.

Safe to say, the remark did not sit well with Sharpe.

“That’s what you do,” Sharpe shot back. “Every time I call something into question, I get it … I did what I did! You make it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the effin’ Hall of Fame. I got three Super Bowls!”

Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Hddec3qI9y — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 12, 2022

Bayless continued to stoke Sharpe’s fire by dismissing his (very impressive) pedigree and asserting that Brady was a much better football player than he was. A really strange thing to single Sharpe out for since Brady is widely considered the most accomplished athlete in American sports history, making him better than everyone, not just Sharpe.

But regardless, Bayless may have realized he had pushed his debate partner a bit too far because Sharpe removed his glasses, which clearly alarmed Bayless because he immediately asked him to put them back on. Sharpe retorted by accusing Bayless of launching personal attacks.

“You’re willing to take a personal shot at me, to say he’s better than me because I say he’s playing bad this year?” Sharpe asked.

Bayless accused Sharpe of being overly critical of Brady.

The whole thing is ridiculous. But so is the idea of having a daytime debate show where grown men scream at each other about sports. So, maybe it’s not ridiculous? In any event, it’s clear that Sharpe did not consider Bayless’s personal shot at him within the norms of routine daytime sports banter. Instead, Sharpe seemed legitimately upset, and Bayless may want to confine his digs at his partner to things other than his extremely impressive NFL career.