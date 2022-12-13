25-Yr-Old Ex-College Football Player Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Jogging

Jake Hescock, a former football player for both the University of Central Florida and Wisconsin, reportedly suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest while jogging and died later at a local hospital. He was only 25.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Hescock was jogging near his home Tuesday in Boston, Mass., when he suffered a cardiac arrest. A citizen performed CPR until first responders could arrive, and the former athlete was taken to a hospital and put on life support.

Hescock suffered severe brain trauma during his heart attack and soon died from the incident.

“My cousin, Jake, went on a jog Tuesday, 12/6, and collapsed. He was given CPR and has been on life support ever since. We were told last night that the damage to his brain from the lack of oxygen is severe,” Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk wrote on the Jake Hescock #88 UCF Football Fans Facebook page.

Saddened to learn of the passing of former Badger Jake Hescock. Taken from us too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.❤️ https://t.co/dzj4ZqsjTP — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 11, 2022

She later added that Jake had died.

Hescock was a top player for Central Florida from 2017 to 2021 and played in every single game for his junior and senior years.

University of Central Florida Head Coach Gus Malzahn honored Hescock on Twitter, writing, “We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach. He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family.”

We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach.He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family. pic.twitter.com/xaCUlpitbC — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) December 11, 2022

UCF tight ends coach and special-teams coordinator Brian Blackmon added, “So hard to lose a guy with so much life about him. His spirit was contagious and everyone who knew Jake loved him.”

Hescock caught nine passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. The following year he caught ten passes for 53 yards and three touchdowns. Hescock moved back to his home in Massachusetts after college.

