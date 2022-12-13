The University of Texas has suspended men’s basketball coach Chris Beard without pay after he was arrested for domestic violence on Monday.

Only hours before Monday’s game, the school announced that Beard was suspended “until further notice” after being arrested on a felony domestic violence charge, according to Yahoo Sports.

“The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously,” the university’s statement read. “Given the information available, The University has suspended Chris Beard from his position as head coach of Men’s Basketball and will withhold his pay until further notice.”

The 49-year-old second-year coach was arrested following a 911 call at 12:15 a.m. on Monday. Police say that he was accused of strangling a woman in Tarrytown.

Beard’s fiancée told police that the pair had been arguing for several days, but Monday morning, he “turned physical.”

“He just snapped on me and became super violent,” a police report says.

The woman added that Beard became incensed after she grabbed his reading glasses and broke them. She alleged that he “choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts.”

The police report added identified injuries on the woman, including a bite mark, cuts, and abrasions.

Beard was booked into the Travis County jail at 4:18 a.m. and was hit with a charge of third-degree assault on a family or household member/impeding breath circulation.

Beard’s attorney quickly put out a statement saying, “Coach Beard is 100 percent innocent of these charges. He should have never been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately, and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable.”

Beard told arresting officers that he had a recording of the argument that proves he did not instigate the fight with his fiancée but would not share the recording with police.

He appeared in handcuffs at a bond hearing on Monday afternoon, where bail was set at $10,000. He was also ordered to stay away from his fiancée. Beard left in an SUV after the hearing without taking questions from the media.

The coach signed on with UT in 2021 with a seven-year, $35 million contract after leading Texas Tech to the Elite Eight in 2018 and the national title game in 2019.

Beard has a 29-13 record for his two seasons in Austin, and the Longhorns are ranked 6th in the country.

