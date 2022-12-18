Video went viral on Sunday showing French soccer star Kylian Mbappe appearing to ignore President Emmanuel Macron awkwardly attempting to console him following the team’s World Cup loss to Argentina.

The awkward moment occurred after Argentina beat France in a shootout during the World Cup final that Macron personally attended despite criticisms in his own country due to the host country of Qatar’s human rights abuses. Take a look:

As noted by The Sun, some on social media accused Macron of “attempting to win over public opinion after strong criticism for attending the tournament.”

Macron has defended his visit despite allegations linking high-ranking Qataris to corruption claims in the European parliament. But he got a chilly response on the pitch and online after stepping out to comfort his shell-shocked countrymen. Macron persisted in patting Mbappe, pulling the PSG striker close and cradling his head. But the 23-year-old refused to look at him and seemed to find his approach too much.

Macron visited the World Cup hosted by Qatar not once but twice throughout the tournament, prompting severe criticisms in France due to the country’s human rights record and not-so-environmentally-friendly energy policies, such as its decision to air-condition the stadium.

“The World Cup in Qatar has sparked multiple controversies — from the living conditions of migrant workers to the impact on the environment of air-conditioned stadiums and the status of LGBTQ people, as well as women and minorities. Many activists, especially in Europe, had urged a boycott of the tournament,” noted the Associated Press.

“Some on social media also noted that the six-hour flight from Paris to Doha is energy-consuming and not climate-friendly — in apparent contradiction with Macron’s previous commitments,” the AP added.

Macron defended his decision during a European summit in Brussels last Thursday. “I’m backing the France team and I think that the French are too,” he said.

“Figures are there. We love our national team, we are proud of it, we want it to win,” he added.