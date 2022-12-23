Ex-NFL Great Willie McGinest Claims ‘Truth Will Prevail’ After Arrest for Assault

Former New England Patriots legend Willie McGinest has posted a brief claim that “truth will prevail” after his arrest for assault.

McGinest was arrested and charged with assault on Dec. 19 after turning himself in, in connection to an assault that occurred on Dec. 9 in a popular West Hollywood restaurant.

He was booked and released on a $30,000 bond.

A clip of surveillance video of the fight first posted by TMZ Sports seems to show the former player along with half a dozen other men launching a surprise attack on a man sitting at a dining table in the restaurant.

Here's #Patriots legend Willie McGinest in a crazy brawl at Delilah's in West Hollywood on December 9. Was arrested Monday morning for assault w/ a deadly weapon. Released on $30K bond at 9:46 AM. pic.twitter.com/yFO3dRVUP9 — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) December 19, 2022

The video allegedly shows McGinest punching the man at the table in the face without much warning and later grabbing a bottle for a weapon.

Now, McGinest seems to be saying that, despite the pretty convincing video to the contrary, the story isn’t as cut and dried as a clear case of assault.

The former NFL star posted to his Instagram the cryptic message, “Things aren’t always how they seem at fist glance. The truth will prevail.”

Who’s going to tell Willie McGinest there’s pretty good video footage of what happened pic.twitter.com/C6PQBbR7z3 — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) December 20, 2022

McGinest was selected out of USC by the New England Patriots at No. 4 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft and spent his first 12 NFL seasons (1994-2005) in Boston. He won three Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) and was selected to the Pro Bowl twice (1996, 2003) before spending his final three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2006-08).

