WATCH: Missouri Teammates Fight Each Other After Player Attempts to Help Up Opposing QB

No good deed goes unpunished, so the saying goes. That certainly seemed to be the case at the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night as two Missouri teammates turned on each other after an act of kindness.

The bizarre scene went down in the second quarter after Missouri Tigers defender Darius Robinson was called for roughing the passer on Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman.

As Hartman lay on the field, another Tigers defender, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., extended a hand to help the quarterback up. This did not sit well with Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, who gave Rakestraw Jr. a shove for helping the opposing QB.

The two players grabbed hold of each other, and things appeared to be about to get out of hand before they got broken up.

A very bizarre scene, indeed. If there’s a QB in college football worthy of being helped up, it’s probably Sam Hartman. The Wake Forest signal-caller went through a blood clot scare over the summer. Maybe Rakestraw Jr. knew about that and wanted to help him out?

Who knows?

Missouri ended up losing to Wake Forest 27-17.