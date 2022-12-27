Tom Brady Still Deferring Retirement, But When He Announces, “That’s It for Me’

Tom Brady is still putting off his decision to retire, but he is saying that once he makes that announcement, “that’s it for me.”

The Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion was asked on his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go!, about retiring again after jumping out and jumping right back into the NFL earlier in 2022.

“Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me, so whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out,” Brady, 45, replied, the New York Post reported.

He went on to add that the next time he announces that decision, he wants to be sure.

“I think what I really realized last year was you got to be really sure to do that,” Brady replied. “And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation… I’m going to take my time whenever that time does come.”

Brady announced in Jan. that he was hanging up his cleats after a 22-year NFL career that saw him win more Super Bowl rings than any other quarterback.

But, only two months later, he reversed that decision and unretired and signed on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The decision to return to the NFL seems to have been a final straw, breaking his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The pair announced their divorce in October.

There may be at least one more season for the NFL GOAT. Brady turns free agent next year. Still, he may hang it up yet.

