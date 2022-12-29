Liver King Sued for $25 Million by Customers ‘Tricked’ by His Steroid Use

A health supplements customer upset after social media “influencer” Brian “Liver King” Johnson admitted he used steroids to develop his amazing physique has filed a $25 million lawsuit alleging fraud.

With his flair for showmanship, regularly posting videos that feature him shirtless while performing intense workouts in various iconic locations, Johnson developed a large following online. His videos contained footage showing him eating raw meats, including liver, testicles, and much more. Johnson refers to this as the “ancestral diet,” which his company, Ancestral Supplements, sells to people in capsule form with prices ranging from $30 to $65 a bottle.

But at the end of November, emails were leaked, apparently revealing that Johnson pumped his physique with steroids and did not rely solely on his “Ancestral Diet” and its supplements.

Only days after the email leak, Johnson posted a video in which he admitted taking steroids and told his audience, “I lied.”

Now, former fan Christopher Altomare has launched a lawsuit to sue Jonson over his misleading business practices, the Daily Mail reports.

In his filing, Altomare asserts that Johnson encouraged fans to indulge in a “dangerous and life-threatening diet” which could cause users to develop “severe” food-borne illnesses.

“Liver King persuaded millions of consumers to adhere to, or abide by, the Eat Tenet by repeatedly making representations to consumers that his near-perfect physique, and optimal health, were solely attributable to his adoption of the Ancestral Tenets, predominantly the Eat Tenet,” the lawsuit adds.

Altomare says that far fewer of Johnson’s fans would have shelled out their cash for the supplements if they knew ahead of time that the health guru was also on steroids.

But Johnson claims that his video antics and steroid use had little to do with the success of his supplement business.

“The Liver King brand has had nothing to do with my business success,” Johnson exclaimed. “My companies were already kicking ass, already successful before the Liver King public figure, growing at 50 percent year over year and still growing at the same pace after.”

