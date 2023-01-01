Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Hits Ref in the Back with Helmet During Frustrating Loss

The Packers got the better of Justin Jefferson on Sunday, and Jefferson’s own emotions got the better of him as well.

With six minutes left in the 2nd quarter, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tossed his second pick of the game to Green Bay’s Adrian Amos. As Amos was getting corraled out of bounds, Jefferson tore his helmet off and swung it. The facemask caught the official in the shoulder, and Jefferson’s forearm hit him in the back.

The referee did not appear harmed. It definitely could have been worse. Had Jefferson hit the official with the crown of the helmet a few inches above the shoulder, we could be having a very different discussion right now.

Thankfully, that did not happen.

Jefferson had cause to be frustrated, even though his manner of expressing it was wrong. The star receiver amassed only 15 yards on one reception after totaling 284 yards on nine catches the first time the Vikings played the Packers.