Tom Brady Offers Message of Support to Damar Hamlin, Donates $10k to His Charity

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady posted a message on social media offering support to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The future Hall of Famer also donated $10,000 to Hamlin’s charity.

Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football after what seemed to be a routine hit. Medical staff administered CPR for at least nine minutes on the field before an ambulance took the 24-year-old to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

On Tuesday night, Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, offered an optimistic update when he revealed that his nephew had been taken down from 100% oxygen on the ventilator to 50 percent.

Tom Brady joined millions of others in offering a message of support for Hamlin.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Brady wrote. “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

Brady also donated $10,000 to Hamlin’s toy drive charity in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. Fans and well-wishers from across the country have donated more than $5 million to Hamlin’s charity in the hours and days following Hamlin’s collapse.

Here is the verified GoFundMe Demar Hamlin started in December to help kids have a magical Christmas. Following his injury on the field tonight, fans across the country are showing their support for him and his family by donating to his fundraiser 💚https://t.co/wcubpBpdd1 — GoFundMe (@gofundme) January 3, 2023

After Hamlin’s collapse, the game was suspended, and the NFL has not announced when or if the game will be played again.

Hamlin is a sixth-round pick of the 2021 draft and is in his second year with Buffalo.