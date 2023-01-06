Numerous children in Cincinnati are using their artistic skills to show support for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.

The young students have been creating get well cards for Hamlin, who is showing vast improvement as he recovers from cardiac arrest he suffered during a game Monday, Today reported Thursday.

Approximately 40 schools have joined the effort that Sarah Taylor, who is the wife of Bengals head coach, organized.

She first introduced the project at Cardinal Pacelli School, where their children attend.

“All these letters of love and support will be dropped off for the Hamlin family tomorrow at hospital,” Local12 anchor and reporter Meghan Mongillo wrote in a social media post:

How cool is this! Sarah Taylor ( Zac’s wife) started a campaign to kids at her children’s school make cards for #DamarHamlin – now 40 Cincy schools are taking part!! All these letters of love and support will be dropped off for the Hamlin family tomorrow at hospital.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/IssC5CadaT — meghan mongillo (@meghanmongillo) January 5, 2023

Images show some of the cards featuring the children’s artwork. One read, “To Hamlin Family, Bills,” adding at the bottom, “I couldn’t draw the bills logo.”

Social media users expressed their joy over the project, one person writing, “This is so adorable I can’t stand it! There is nothing better than a hand-made card from a child! I can already picture the smile on Damar’s face when he recovers and reads these!”

“Wow! What a nice way to make sure Damar & his family to realize again how much our Cincinnati community cares for them!” another person commented.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Pacelli School Principal Terri Cento said they were eager to help with the project, noting the school community values the power of prayer.

“Through prayer and the creation of our get well cards, we hope to give support to Damar and his family,” Cento added.

One student wrote Hamlin a letter that said, “You are so great. Even though I am a Bengals fan, I’m still a fan for you,” according to WCPO.

Hamlin recently began showing vast improvement and was awake and moving some. On Friday, he improved so much that doctors removed his breathing tube, according to Breitbart News.

Damar Hamlin's breathing tube was removed this morning and he can now breathe fully on his own, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/5Rt8GNV071 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2023

“Fans and supporters are counting Hamlin’s quick recovery as a miracle due to the power of prayer as the entire nation sent their good thoughts for Hamlin’s recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field on Monday, Jan. 2,” the outlet said.