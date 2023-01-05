Damar Hamlin Wakes Up, Asks Doctors ‘Who Won the Game?’

Stricken NFL player Damar Hamlin has shown vast improvement today and is reportedly awake, moving his hands and feet, and even writing messages to respond to questions.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that Hamlin has made “substantial improvement” after his cardiac arrest on the field during the Jan. 3 broadcast of the NFL’s Monday Night Football.

While Hamlin is still considered “critically ill,” one of the doctors, Timothy Pritts, told the media on Thursday that the player’s cognitive functions seem intact, according to ESPN.

The doctors added that Hamlin is moving his extremities and has been able to write answers to questions. However, they noted that he is still intubated and on a respirator, so he is unable to speak.

Pritts said that one of Hamlin’s first questions was whether the Bills won the game on Monday.

The doctor said that he replied saying, “The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life.”

Pritts added that Hamlin started to have flashes of awareness late on Wednesday night and slowly regained consciousness into Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, Hamlin’s family released a statement thanking fans and both teams for their support and prayers for Damar’s recovery.

A statement from the family of Damar Hamlin.

