California Democrat Women’s Caucus Demands Dana White’s Removal as UFC Prez After Domestic Violence Incident

A Democrat-dominated female lawmaker’s organization in California is demanding that Dana White be removed as president of the UFC after it was revealed that he slapped his wife at a nightclub in Mexico on New Year’s Eve.

A viral video broke early this month recorded where White and his wife were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The video showed the couple arguing, during which the woman slapped her UFC boss husband. He responded by slapping her back, and the two began flinging blows at each other before someone stepped in to break it all up.

Dana White slapping his wife up in a night club pic.twitter.com/CAJXX1kCB7 — FullCombat (@FullCombat_) January 3, 2023

Witnesses said both were drinking at the time.

In light of the video, the Democrat-dominated California Legislative Women’s Caucus is calling for the UFC to depose White from atop its organization with a letter calling for “the immediate removal of Mr. White as President of the UFC,” according to ESPN.

“The head of a major sporting organization cannot claim to be for the safety of women while a video of him striking his wife continues to circulate online without a response from you,” the Democrat group’s letter reads. “The hypocrisy is astounding. Enough is enough.”

White has castigated himself for the video and said there is “no excuse” for his behavior.

“My wife and I were out on Saturday night on New Year’s Eve, and unfortunately, that’s what happened,” White said. “I’m one of the guys, you’ve heard me say for years, there’s never, ever an excuse for guy to put his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” he said. “My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years, we’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some s*** together, we’ve got three kids and this is one of those situations that’s horrible, I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations that right now, we’re more concerned about our kids.

“We have three kids and obviously since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video. We’re more focused on our family right now,” he continued. “People are going to have opinions on this, and most of the people’s opinions would be right, especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman ever. My wife and I love each other, we’ve been together for a very long time. We’ve known each other since we were very little, and this is just one of those unfortunate situations.

“There was definitely a lot of alcohol involved, but that’s no excuse,” White said. “I literally am making no excuses for this at all. It’s never happened before. It’s the first time that it’s ever happened, and people are going to say what they’re going to say. It is what it is, and whatever people do say is deserved. I deserve it. It happened. I don’t know why it happened.

“My wife and I have apologized to each other. We’ve apologized to our kids, and this is one of those things where everybody is going to chime in. I could care less what anybody else thinks about this. Right now what we’re more concerned about are our kids and taking care of our family,” he concluded. “That was the beginning of it and the end of it. We’re still on vacation. We’re obviously best friends, she’s my wife and we had too much to drink, and whatever happened that night happened. That was it and it was done.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston