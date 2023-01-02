Viral video captured UFC President Dana White hitting his wife during a physical altercation while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for New Year’s Eve.

Released to TMZ on Monday, the video showed White and his wife, Anne, arguing in what appeared to be a VIP section of a dance club. The incident began with White’s wife slapping him, to which he responded by slapping her back as people stepped in to break it up. Witnesses told TMZ that both appeared heavily intoxicated. Police said that no charges were filed. Take a look:

In a statement to TMZ, White said that he and his wife were focusing on their kids, who, unfortunately, have now seen the video. He also condemned men who hit their wives.

“My wife and I were out on Saturday night on New Year’s Eve, and unfortunately, that’s what happened,” White said. “I’m one of the guys, you’ve heard me say for years, there’s never, ever an excuse for guy to put his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” he said. “My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years, we’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some s*** together, we’ve got three kids and this is one of those situations that’s horrible, I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations that right now, we’re more concerned about our kids.

“We have three kids and obviously since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video. We’re more focused on our family right now,” he continued. “People are going to have opinions on this, and most of the people’s opinions would be right, especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman ever. My wife and I love each other, we’ve been together for a very long time. We’ve known each other since we were very little, and this is just one of those unfortunate situations.”

White said that he and his wife reconciled afterward and that they still managed to enjoy their vacation.