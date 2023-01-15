WATCH: Josh Allen Starts Huge Fight with Dolphins, Then Walks Away

Fight your own battles, they say. However, according to Josh Allen, it’s apparently better to let other people fight them for you.

Josh Allen hasn’t had a bad game today. In fact, he’s been really good. But his receivers have not always helped him out. Late in the second quarter, Allen threw a deep ball to John Brown that, for some reason, Brown stopped running for. As a result, Miami’s Xavien Howard made a great interception which he returned for over 50 yards and set Miami up in excellent field position.

However, during the return, Allen did not take kindly to a shove by Miami’s Christian Wilkins. Allen shoved him back. and then a wild brawl ensued as Allen’s lineman came in and aggressively defended their quarterback.

Then, as the players pounded each other, Allen simply walked away.

Things are getting chippy as Josh Allen and Christian Wilkins go at it after the interception

Nothing against Josh Allen. Who wouldn’t want a bunch of 320-pound guys fighting to defend you? It was just a funny visual. The Bills and Dolphins received offsetting penalties on the play, as they should have.

The interception, of course, stood.