Victim’s Mother Claims Alabama Player Allegedly Killed Her Daughter Because She ‘Wouldn’t Talk to Him’

On Sunday, Alabama forward Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend, a shooting that occurred, the victim’s mother said, because the girl stopped talking to the player.

Miles was arrested and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail at 6:45 ET on Sunday. The shooting occurred in an area known as The Strip, near university boulevard. The victim, Jamea Harris, was reportedly Miles’ girlfriend.

Now, the victim’s mother, is decrying the murder and Miles’ alleged part in the crime, saying that it occurred because Jamea spurned the player.

“Took my baby’s life because she wouldn’t talk to him,” DeCarla Cotton said on Facebook, according to the New York Post.

“She was a beautiful young woman who loved her family and most of all her 5-year-old son Kaine,” Cotton said, according to AL.com. “She was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”

Harris’ cousin Kennedi Henderson lamented the loss and said she was a “happy soul.” She added, “The family and I are just in disbelief that something like this has happened to her. We just ask for prayers at this time.”

Michael Lynn Davis, 20, was also arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting that took Jamea’s life.

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man are accused of murdering a young woman in brutal fashion. Police have now revealed another victim in the car successfully shot a suspect in self-defense. If guilty, justice must be swift. https://t.co/f9Psz8wgxd — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 16, 2023

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Cotton to raise money for Jame’s 5-year-old son, Kaine.

“She had a heart of gold and was loved by all. It’s no way to express how much she will be missed! I thank everyone that has reached out with their prayers and condolences and I appreciate however you would like to help,” Cotton wrote.

The University of Alabama has since said that Miles has been removed from the basketball team.

