NHL Network analyst E.J. Hradek has come under fire for suggesting Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov return to Russia and fight in the war against Ukraine after he refused to participate in his team’s Pride Night due to his orthodox Christian faith.

Provorov sparked outrage from leftists this week when he refused to wear the Pride Night jersey, citing his Russian Orthodox faith. The Philadelphia Flyers still kept him in the lineup and the team even went on to win the game against the Anaheim Ducks.

“I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices,” he said after the game. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Among those criticizing him was NHL Network analyst E.J. Hradek, who took the borderline nativist route by suggesting that Provorov return to his home country and possibly fight in its military conflict against Ukraine.

“Ivan Provorov can get on a plane any day he wants and go back to a place where he feels more comfortable, take less money, and get on with his life that way if it’s that problematic for him,” Hradek said.

“If this is that much of a problem for him to maybe assimilate into his group of teammates and in the community and here in this country; that’s okay,” he added. “Listen you can feel any way you want, but the beauty is, if it bothers you that much, there’s always a chance to leave. Go back where you feel more comfortable. I understand there’s a conflict going on over there; maybe get involved.”

In response to Provorov’s decision, the NHL said that its “Hockey Is For Everyone” initiatives leave the teams to decide how to express themselves.

“Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues,” it said.