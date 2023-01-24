Police in San Jose arrested San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and charged him as a suspect in a case of domestic violence, affording to reports.

The 25-year-old player was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and released after posting bail, according to the Mercury News.

Omenihu, who was at his residence when police arrived at 4:39 p.m. on Monday, was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. Officers also filed for an order of protection, which was granted, ordering the player to stay away from the alleged victim.

A San Jose Police report notes that officers were called to Omenihu’s home by a woman who claimed to be the player’s girlfriend. She told officers he “pushed her to the ground during an argument.”

The woman told officers she was in pain from the incident, but the police report added that “officers did not observe any visible physical injuries.” The woman also declined medical attention.

On Tuesday, the 49ers released a statement saying, “We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information.”

In 2019, the Texans picked Omenihu as its fifth-round draft pick. He is set to go free agent for the first time in March.

It is unknown if Omenihu will head to Philadelphia with the team to play the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. However, the player was already listed as day-to-day after suffering an oblique strain in Sunday’s playoff win against the Cowboys.

Official charges have not yet been determined by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, according to CBS News.

