Report: Seminole Golf Club Will Not Invite LIV Players to Pro-Member Tournament

The feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has roiled the golf world again, as Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida, is refusing to invite LIV players to the Pro-Member Tournament.

The tournament, which started in 2004 and has traditionally drawn some of golf’s biggest names, says that players who joined LIV will not be invited back, according to Golfweek.

The magazine reports that the decision was made by Seminole President Jimmy Dunne, who partnered for the tournament with LIV golfer Dustin Johnson just last year.

Dunne defended his decision by citing Seminole’s partnership with the PGA Tour.

“We are doing what we have always done,” Dunne said. “PGA Tour players get the first priority. The PGA Tour has always supported this event. We try to make this a special and unique day for Tour players.”

Many of the players who left the PGA Tour were immediately suspended for jumping ship.

“Candidly, I have a pretty good relationship with most people,” Dunne exclaimed. “These guys had a choice to make, but they’ve made it. That’s it. I’m not going to say something nasty about guys who participated in the past.”

The move may not be a big surprise since Dunne was appointed as an Independent Director to the PGA Tour board just in Nov. upon the exit of Victor Ganzi.

Not every tournament excludes LIV players. For example, just last month, Augusta National Golf Club announced that it would include qualifying members of LIV in its 2023 Masters tournament.

It was a decision that some members of the most prominent 9/11 family organizations opposed because Saudi Arabia backs LIV Golf. Upon Augusta’s announcement, 9/11 Families United threatened to protest the Masters.

