9/11 Families United Vows to Protest at Masters After Decision to Include LIV Golfers

One of the most prominent 9/11 family organizations has threatened to protest at the Augusta National Golf Club after the organization announced they will allow qualified golfers from the Saidi-backed LIV Golf to compete at the 2023 Masters.

On Tuesday, 9/11 Families United issued a statement announcing their intentions to protest at the golf classic in April if LIV golfers are present.

“We are calling on Augusta National to reconsider their open-door policy to the LIV golfers,” the statement read. “If they are welcomed with open arms, we will be at their front door to protest in April.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley issued a biting statement in which he lamented the decision of some to diminish “the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies” of important players who have made golf a success.

However, in the same statement, he stated that Masters-qualified golfers who left the PGA Tour for LIV will still be invited to the 2023 edition of The Masters.

“Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April,” Ridley stated.

Statement from Chairman Fred Ridley, regarding the 2023 Masters Tournament. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/VlktfYOZUc — The Masters (@TheMasters) December 20, 2022

9/11 Families United has been outspoken in its opposition to the Saudi-backed league. Last summer, the organization sent a letter to several prominent golfers accusing them of “betraying” the United States.

LIV has made accusations of its own when it comes to 9/11 Families United and the PGA Tour.

Earlier this month, LIV filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, charging the PGA Tour with organizing and funding the protests of 9/11 families against LIV through the PGA Tour’s public relations firm.

9/11 Families United Chair Terry Strada called the accusations “outrageous.”

“Neither I nor 9/11 Families United took a penny from the PGA or anyone connected to golf. Over the past 21 years, I have dedicated literally thousands of hours of my own time into efforts to hold the Saudis accountable and am disgusted, but frankly not surprised, to see the Saudis attacking us personally today. Shame on them — again,” Strada added.

Augusta National has not yet commented on the group’s protest threats.