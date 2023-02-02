Petition Calls for Donna Kelce to Flip Coin Before Sons Face Each Other in Super Bowl

An online petition is calling for the NFL to let mother Donna Kelce perform the coin flip since her two sons are playing against each other on opposing teams at Super Bowl LVII.

Kelce is the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce.

The Kelce brothers are the first siblings to play against each other in a Super Bowl, and the petition at Change.org is calling on the league to make their mother part of the game, as well.

“This is Donna Kelce, mother of Jason and Travis Kelce,” the petition says under a photo of Kelce wearing a hybrid jersey made up of the colors of her two sons’ teams. “Her sons are going to play each other in the Super Bowl in 2 weeks. I would like to see her wear this split jersey she had made when she flips the coin to start the game.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame recently tweeted about Mrs. Kelce:

Several other moms have also seen their sons play against each other in the NFL, including Connie Watt, who had three sons in the NFL. Derek (Steelers), T.J. (Steelers), and J.J. (Texans) all played concurrently. Phyllis Harrell also had two sons playing in the league at the same time: Jason (Titans) and Devin (Patriots) McCourty.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Feb. 12, where the Kansas City Chief and the Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head.

