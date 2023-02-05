An eBay seller took swift action when NFL star Tom Brady made his retirement announcement on Wednesday at a Miami beach.

The listing on the website titled “Tom Brady’s exact retirement spot – Bottled Sand” has six days left before the auction ends.

As of Sunday afternoon, the current bid stands at $99,900.00. The listing reads:

Bid for 1 of 2 samples taken from Tom Brady’s exact retirement spot on February 1st 2023. Only 2 samples taken on the day of retirement just hours after his video was posted online. Proof in photos. You will be receiving an 8oz mason jar bottled with the exact sand the GOAT Tom Brady made his retirement video on.

Brady reportedly made the announcement while relaxing on Surfside Beach near the home he shared with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, the New York Post reported.

Images show Brady seated on the beach wearing a grey t-shirt as well as the jar of sand:

Tom Brady's retirement sand selling for at least $99K at eBay auction https://t.co/dSZVBp1q5n pic.twitter.com/0YUgX6EQcW — New York Post (@nypost) February 4, 2023

Social media users were quick to respond to the news, one person writing, “Proof that there is a market for just about anything!”

“I have a jar full of the wind from that day that will start at $1M,” someone else commented, while another replied, “I need clarification of which retirement this sand is from.”

It is Brady’s second time to to retire from the National Football League (NFL), Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

“Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good,” he said in a video:

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

“Thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me… Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

He enjoyed a 23-year career of “unparalleled longevity and success, the likes of which we will never see again,” the Breitbart News report said.

Once the initial listing was posted on eBay, similar ones popped up ranging from $1 to $19,000 in an effort to cash in on the announcement, according to the Post.