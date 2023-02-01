‘Farewell GOAT!’: Reaction Overflows After Brady Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady has retired from the National Football League again. Though, this time, he says it’s “for good.”

Brady made the announcement in a video posted to social media on Wednesday morning.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

The shoo-in first-ballot Hall of Famer enjoyed a 23-year career of unparalleled longevity and success, the likes of which we will never see again. Given Brady’s iconic status, it didn’t take long for fans, players, and media to react.

Nobody has ever done it better. Congratulations on one amazing career, @TomBrady, we love you! ὁ https://t.co/CmbPDHKEjf — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 1, 2023

The greatest to ever do it. https://t.co/YBxsv4QY0e — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 1, 2023

Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and a privilege. ὁ PS – The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023

Love you Thomas ❤️ https://t.co/CxvmNMPs6B — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 1, 2023

Congrats @TomBrady on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch! https://t.co/zkobgugR52 — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) February 1, 2023

Seven Super Bowl titles. Countless memories. @TomBrady calls it a career. pic.twitter.com/eDrYOXuXKV — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2023

Should this morning’s retirement announcement truly be the end of @TomBrady’s illustrious career, 2028 is a year worth noting. pic.twitter.com/w6xIaYKDe2 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2023

Some used Brady’s retirement as a chance to have some fun:

Biden Promises To Replace Retiring Quarterback Tom Brady With A Woman Of Color https://t.co/ZzV3zQabxR — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady knew it was time pic.twitter.com/Bjpi29fmbH — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady’s watch as an NFL player has ended, we think. But if you still want to watch Tom Brady, you absolutely can. The 7-time Super Bowl champ has a deal with Fox Sports that will put him in the booth as a color analyst as soon as his playing career is over.