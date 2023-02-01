‘Farewell GOAT!’: Reaction Overflows After Brady Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Tom Brady has retired from the National Football League again. Though, this time, he says it’s “for good.”

Brady made the announcement in a video posted to social media on Wednesday morning.

The shoo-in first-ballot Hall of Famer enjoyed a 23-year career of unparalleled longevity and success, the likes of which we will never see again. Given Brady’s iconic status, it didn’t take long for fans, players, and media to react.

Some used Brady’s retirement as a chance to have some fun:

Tom Brady’s watch as an NFL player has ended, we think. But if you still want to watch Tom Brady, you absolutely can. The 7-time Super Bowl champ has a deal with Fox Sports that will put him in the booth as a color analyst as soon as his playing career is over.

