‘Farewell GOAT!’: Reaction Overflows After Brady Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady has retired from the National Football League again. Though, this time, he says it’s “for good.”
Brady made the announcement in a video posted to social media on Wednesday morning.
Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023
The shoo-in first-ballot Hall of Famer enjoyed a 23-year career of unparalleled longevity and success, the likes of which we will never see again. Given Brady’s iconic status, it didn’t take long for fans, players, and media to react.
Thank you for being an inspiration to me and so many others. Congrats @TomBrady! https://t.co/qhaYbVN1jC
— Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) February 1, 2023
Nobody has ever done it better. Congratulations on one amazing career, @TomBrady, we love you!
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 1, 2023
The greatest to ever do it. https://t.co/YBxsv4QY0e
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 1, 2023
Greatest of All Time.
No question, no debate.
It’s been an honor and a privilege.
ὁ
PS – The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023
Love you Thomas ❤️ https://t.co/CxvmNMPs6B
— 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 1, 2023
#ThankYouTom 🙏ὁ pic.twitter.com/VTOYBpAk2R
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2023
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2023
Congrats @TomBrady on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch! https://t.co/zkobgugR52
— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) February 1, 2023
Seven Super Bowl titles. Countless memories. @TomBrady calls it a career. pic.twitter.com/eDrYOXuXKV
— ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2023
Should this morning’s retirement announcement truly be the end of @TomBrady’s illustrious career, 2028 is a year worth noting. pic.twitter.com/w6xIaYKDe2
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2023
Some used Brady’s retirement as a chance to have some fun:
Biden Promises To Replace Retiring Quarterback Tom Brady With A Woman Of Color https://t.co/ZzV3zQabxR
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 1, 2023
Tom Brady knew it was time pic.twitter.com/Bjpi29fmbH
— McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 1, 2023
Tom Brady’s watch as an NFL player has ended, we think. But if you still want to watch Tom Brady, you absolutely can. The 7-time Super Bowl champ has a deal with Fox Sports that will put him in the booth as a color analyst as soon as his playing career is over.
