Michigan Teen Dies After Suddenly Collapsing on Basketball Court

A Michigan teen who collapsed on a high school basketball court has now died, according to reports.

Cartier Woods, 18, collapsed while playing basketball at Northwestern High School in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan 31. Only minutes into the game, Woods told his coach he was “feeling dizzy” and that he was not feeling well just before he collapsed, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Before his coach could even react, the teen went into cardiac arrest and fell to the floor. The coach, George Tyson, immediately began CPR until first responders arrived about ten minutes later. The teen remained on CPR with an automated defibrillator until he reached the hospital, where he returned to normal heart rhythm.

Cartier’s cousin, Shantell Woods, was shocked by the collapse. “He was very healthy,” she said, according to Fox 2.

However, he remained on life support and never regained consciousness until he passed away on Feb. 6, the Free Press added in a separate report on Monday.

Just in: A Detroit high school student who was fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game last week has died, family told 7 Action News Monday night. https://t.co/oNd6NVVi44 — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) February 7, 2023

The family launched a GoFundMe account to help them with these unexpected expenses.

At the donation page, the player’s sister, Melonie Woods, said that her mom, Dwanda Woods, had adopted Cartier when he was only three days old “and helped him along the way to do what he loved to do, play sports.”

Melonie added that Cartier “wanted to become a famous football or basketball player we supported him and wanted him to become just what he wanted to be! … This is so sudden and so tragic to us!”

The school district has also set up grief counseling for those struggling with the teen’s sudden death.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District released a statement saying Cartier’s friends, family, and the school system are “heartbroken.”

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we share that Cartier Woods has passed. His aunt decided to remove him from life support after vital signs continued to be absent. The DPSCD community is heartbroken by this sudden and untimely loss. We deeply thank everyone who has provided their prayers and well wishes. When the information regarding arrangements become available it will be shared,” the statement read.

