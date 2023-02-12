WATCH: Dak Prescott Booed Ferociously While Accepting Walter Payton Award

Dak Prescott
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Dak Prescott was mercilessly booed on the field during Super Bowl LVII as he accepted the Walter Payton Award on Sunday.

Prescott won this season’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award meant to honor a player’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact. But while the league may think he is a great guy, many of the fans sitting in Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium were less convinced.

As last year’s winner, Andrew Whitworth, handed Prescott the award, loud boos rang out.

Looks like Eagles fans are very committed to their feud against the Cowboys:

Even Dak can be seen shaking his head at Philly fans:

Eagles fans came in for a bit of booing of the own after the award event:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.