Dak Prescott was mercilessly booed on the field during Super Bowl LVII as he accepted the Walter Payton Award on Sunday.
Prescott won this season’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award meant to honor a player’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact. But while the league may think he is a great guy, many of the fans sitting in Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium were less convinced.
As last year’s winner, Andrew Whitworth, handed Prescott the award, loud boos rang out.
Looks like Eagles fans are very committed to their feud against the Cowboys:
Eagles fans boo Dak Prescott as he’s acknowledged for winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.#SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/OqaEJRYd8b
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 12, 2023
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year award before the Super Bowl in Arizona. Eagles fans booing him.
Dak laughs: “Philly fans.” pic.twitter.com/3R8Ofjon5X
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 12, 2023
Even Dak can be seen shaking his head at Philly fans:
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year award before the Super Bowl in Arizona. Eagles fans booing him.
Dak laughs: “Philly fans.” pic.twitter.com/3R8Ofjon5X
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 12, 2023
Eagles fans came in for a bit of booing of the own after the award event:
Eagles fans booing the Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient is perfectly on brand.
— Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) February 12, 2023
Come on man. Dak Prescott introduced as Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner and booed heavily. You don’t have to be a fan of his playing but give it up for his community service. He’s a good dude. Come on
— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) February 12, 2023
Not gonna lie, Dak Prescott getting booed while accepting Walter Payton Man of the year award is lame
— Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) February 12, 2023
Eagle fans booing Dak Prescott as he receives the Walter Payton man of the year award is so incredibly on brand.
What a fan base.
— Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 12, 2023
Lmao they just introduced Dak Prescott as Walter Payton Man of the Year and all the Eagles fans booed the hell out of him
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 12, 2023
Honestly. People booing Dak Prescott while he’s being honored as the Walter Payton Man of the Year is so sad and disrespectful.
This award is given to players who’ve done amazing things OFF of the field. And you’re going to boo???
Super unnecessary.
— Jessica Rodriguez-Hutson (@rrrawesss) February 12, 2023
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.