Dak Prescott was mercilessly booed on the field during Super Bowl LVII as he accepted the Walter Payton Award on Sunday.

Prescott won this season’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award meant to honor a player’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact. But while the league may think he is a great guy, many of the fans sitting in Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium were less convinced.

As last year’s winner, Andrew Whitworth, handed Prescott the award, loud boos rang out.

Looks like Eagles fans are very committed to their feud against the Cowboys:

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year award before the Super Bowl in Arizona. Eagles fans booing him. Dak laughs: “Philly fans.” pic.twitter.com/3R8Ofjon5X — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 12, 2023

Even Dak can be seen shaking his head at Philly fans:

Eagles fans came in for a bit of booing of the own after the award event:

Come on man. Dak Prescott introduced as Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner and booed heavily. You don’t have to be a fan of his playing but give it up for his community service. He’s a good dude. Come on — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) February 12, 2023

Not gonna lie, Dak Prescott getting booed while accepting Walter Payton Man of the year award is lame — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) February 12, 2023

Eagle fans booing Dak Prescott as he receives the Walter Payton man of the year award is so incredibly on brand. What a fan base. — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 12, 2023

Lmao they just introduced Dak Prescott as Walter Payton Man of the Year and all the Eagles fans booed the hell out of him — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 12, 2023

