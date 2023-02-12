WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles Fans Flip Car Before Super Bowl Even Starts

Philadelphia Eagles fans lived up to their notorious reputation on Sunday when they took to the streets and flipped a car before the Super Bowl even started.

Footage of the violent moment immediately began circulating on social media. Per Daily Mail:

Some can be heard screaming ‘No, don’t do it’ as the fans get in position to overturn the car. Several fans got on one side of the vehicle and managed to get enough strength between them to flip the whole thing completely over. Philadelphia fans climbed street poles while celebrating the Eagles run to the Super Bowl title back in 2018.