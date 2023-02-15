Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Teams with Tim Tebow for ‘Night to Shine’ Event

Florida’s first lady, Casey DeSantis, teamed up with former NFL player Tim Tebow for his “Night to Shine” event last Friday to “share the love of Christ,” Tebow’s group reported.

Casey DeSantis, wife to Florida’s GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, took to her Twitter account to praise Tebow’s event and tell fans what a wonderful time she had there during the Feb. 10 event.

“It was an honor to host five beautiful ladies at the Governor’s Mansion as they got ready for @TimTebow’s worldwide Night to Shine 2023,” the Florida first lady tweeted. “We hope you had the best night, you certainly brightened ours!”

It was an honor to host 5 beautiful ladies at the Governor's Mansion as they got ready for @TimTebow’s worldwide Night to Shine 2023. We hope you had the best night, you certainly brightened ours! pic.twitter.com/BgfbtcOsDN — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) February 14, 2023

Tebow’s “Night to Shine” events have been held yearly since 2015 to give special needs kids a chance to attend a high school prom-like night that many miss out on because of their disabilities. Since its inception, the events have spread to numerous countries and are held annually across the United States.

The prom night, centered on God’s love, is for people ages 14 and older with special needs. There is no age limit. Over the years, this ministry has served hundreds of thousands of individuals with disabilities.

This year, Tebow’s “Night to Shine” event saw more than 600 churches in 46 countries hosting tens of thousands of promgoers.

600+ host Churches. 46 countries. Tens of thousands of Kings & Queens. ONE incredible Night to Shine. pic.twitter.com/GFWW6E4SX8 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 11, 2023

“It’s a dream come true to see so many people come together from around the world to experience this one night, and to see each face reflect the love of Christ in their joyful smiles,” Tebow added.

“To the countless individuals who have come alongside us to make it possible, thank you for believing in the mission!” he said.

This year’s events marked the first time it has come back to in-person since the pandemic began in 2021.

Beautiful Queens of @tebowfoundation Night to Shine! Such an amazing night one being back in person for the first time since 2020! pic.twitter.com/VHHEoBs9yL — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 9, 2023

The day before the “Night to Shine” event, Casey DeSantis also hosted an awarding ceremony to bestow $10,000 grants to five Florida nonprofits in cooperation with the Florida Department for Children and Families “to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity, economic self-sufficiency, and hope.”

Yesterday, we awarded 5 organizations with Hope Florida Funds including @hangtoughorg & @BigBendHC. From supporting families facing childhood illness to preventing family & veteran homelessness – we are proud of the various ways nonprofits are meeting their community’s needs. pic.twitter.com/rWHJX82nph — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) February 9, 2023

If you wish to learn more about Tebow’s “Night to Shine” events, visit the website at NighttoShine.org.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston