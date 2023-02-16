Ex-Spurs Guard Bryn Forbes Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes was arrested Wednesday in San Antonio and accused of striking his girlfriend “several times,” according to reports.

The San Antonio Police Department was called around 5 a.m. on Wednesday by the woman who told them the player had assaulted her after a night out on the town, TMZ reported.

The woman told them that after returning to their apartment, an argument between the pair became physical.

A police report says the NBA player struck the woman several times, “causing injury and pain.” EMS crews treated the woman on the scene, and Forbes was taken into custody.

Forbes, who has two children by another woman, was recently waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He went undrafted in the 216 NBA Draft but signed with the Spurs that year, nonetheless. He played with the team for five years, then drifted from several teams for one-year or less stints ever since. He briefly appeared on the roster of the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, and Timberwolves and also spent a single non-consecutive year with the Spurs in 2021.

The 29-year-old player turned free agent in 2020 when he moved to the Bucks.

Forbes is not the only NBA player who finds himself locked up for striking someone. Ex-Knicks player Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested in Dec in Miami and accused of punching his daughter.

Rob McClanaghan, a famed NBA trainer with clients including LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, was arrested and charged with rape in Rhode Island in November.

