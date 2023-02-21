Guest at Pirates Spring Training Suffers Cardiac Event While Shagging Fly Balls, Receives CPR

A guest attending Pittsburgh Pirates spring training in Florida suffered a cardiac event while shagging fly balls in the outfield.

The man, who is reportedly an older gentleman but has not been identified, collapsed in the outfield of Roberto Clemente Field in Bradenton, Florida.

Pirates beat writer Jason Mackey tweeted several pics of the scene.

Serious, scary situation here at Pirate City. Camp stopped after someone collapsed in the outfield. Do not believe it was a player. Everyone obviously shaken. Details scarce. Ambulance en route. pic.twitter.com/BfU0hNvJ9v — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) February 21, 2023

Entire organization has gathered on the lip of the infield, as the ambulance arrives on the other side of the outfield. pic.twitter.com/AczWpbtiXA — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) February 21, 2023

According to the report, Pirates medical director Dr. Patrick DeMeo performed CPR and used a defibrillator.

The Pirates posted a statement describing the man as “alert and responsive” and on his way to the hospital for further evaluation.

From Pirates: “This morning a guest of the Pirates shagging balls on field one at Pirates City had a medical event that required immediate attention. He was attended to by Pirates medical personnel, is alert and responsive, and being transported to a hospital for evaluation.” — RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) February 21, 2023

The incident at the Pirates’ spring training facility is just the most recent in a surge of cardiac events at sports games and practices. No further information on the man’s condition has been released.