Guest at Pirates Spring Training Suffers Cardiac Event While Shagging Fly Balls, Receives CPR

Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

A guest attending Pittsburgh Pirates spring training in Florida suffered a cardiac event while shagging fly balls in the outfield.

The man, who is reportedly an older gentleman but has not been identified, collapsed in the outfield of Roberto Clemente Field in Bradenton, Florida.

Pirates beat writer Jason Mackey tweeted several pics of the scene.

According to the report, Pirates medical director Dr. Patrick DeMeo performed CPR and used a defibrillator.

The Pirates posted a statement describing the man as “alert and responsive” and on his way to the hospital for further evaluation.

The incident at the Pirates’ spring training facility is just the most recent in a surge of cardiac events at sports games and practices. No further information on the man’s condition has been released.

