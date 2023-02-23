WATCH: Ambidextrous Pitcher Brings Heat with Both Arms During First Start

SEC batters will have to be ready for heat when Mississippi State’s new freshman sensation takes the mound, and they’ll have to be ready for it from his right arm and his left arm.

Jurrangelo Cijntje, a true freshman at Mississippi State, threw four shutout innings for the Bulldogs in their 14-3 triumph over Louisiana-Monroe. What’s more impressive than that? He did it while throwing over 90 mph with both arms.

.@HailStateBB's switch-pitching freshman 97 MPH from the right

92 MPH from the left

The ambidextrous hurler struck out seven and allowed only one hit in his four innings of work. Six of his strikeouts came courtesy of the right arm. The other came with the left. Not surprisingly, Cijntje throws right-handed when facing right-handed batters and left-handed against lefties.

Jurrangelo Cijntje. BHP. Ambidextrous. 4.0in 1H 1BB 7Ks

Wednesday’s appearance was Cijntje’s second of the season. His first came in one inning of relief work against VMI last week.

Cijntje is a native of the Caribbean nation Curacao. He is a natural left-handed pitcher but brings more power from his right arm. Regardless, he tops 90 mph on the gun with both arms.

Assuming he keeps playing at a high level, Cijntje will not be eligible for MLB until 2025. He was drafted in the 18th round of last year’s MLB draft but elected to stick with his commitment to play at Mississippi State. However, if he ever does play in the majors, he will not be the league’s first ambidextrous pitcher.

“[Pat]Venditte pitched for six teams between 2015 and 2020 and posted a career earned-run average of 4.73 in 72.1 innings pitched,” Yahoo Sports reported.

“Venditte was such a phenomenon that there actually had to be a rule instituted mandating him to indicate which arm he intended to use before an at-bat. Additionally, he was not permitted to switch arms during an at-bat (unless there was a pinch-hitter or he sustained an injury).”

So far, it looks like there could be another ambidextrous phenom on his way to the big leagues.