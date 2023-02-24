Conor McGregor Threatens to ‘Starve’ and ‘Kill’ UFC Heavyweight Tom Aspinall in Wild Rant

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: in their lightweight bout during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Dylan Gwinn

Conor McGregor is known to many as the king of trash talk, but his latest rant has escalated things to a whole new level.

As McGregor begins his coaching stint on The Ultimate Fighter this week and with his long-awaited return to the Octagon a mere three months away, the Irish MMA legend has picked up the intensity on social media as well.

Nevada , United States - 10 July 2021; Conor McGregor before his lightweigh fight with Dustin Poirier during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena in...

This time, the “victim” is UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall, who committed the atrocious sin of acting unenthused about McGregor’s upcoming bout against Michael Chandler.

Aspinall said on Monday, “I’m honestly not that interested (in McGregor’s return). I’ll still watch it, but I’m more hyped about other fights. There are way more interesting fights than this. The heavyweight fights, the London Card; I could sit here, and name fights all day.”

Tom Aspinall of England poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at O2 Arena on July 22, 2022 in London, England.

In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor directed all his ire at Aspinall with threats of starvation, among other things.

Bum prick. Say sayonara to that gk deal, kid,” McGregor said in an apparent reference to Aspinall’s endorsement deal with apparel company Gym King. “Starve you and kill you I will you f–king disrespectful prick. Don’t ever speak my name in disrespect again. Mush potato head.”

Aspinall doesn’t seem all that concerned, however. In fact, he tweeted a reply in which he put a line through his name and referred to himself as a “Mush head rat.”

Lots of creative language, but with an  80+ pound weight difference (in fighting weight) between the two, little chance of an Octagon meet-up to settle the score. In any event, McGregor will have his hands full soon enough when he fights Chandler after The Ultimate Fighter airs in May.

