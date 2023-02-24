Conor McGregor Threatens to ‘Starve’ and ‘Kill’ UFC Heavyweight Tom Aspinall in Wild Rant

Conor McGregor is known to many as the king of trash talk, but his latest rant has escalated things to a whole new level.

As McGregor begins his coaching stint on The Ultimate Fighter this week and with his long-awaited return to the Octagon a mere three months away, the Irish MMA legend has picked up the intensity on social media as well.

This time, the “victim” is UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall, who committed the atrocious sin of acting unenthused about McGregor’s upcoming bout against Michael Chandler.

Aspinall said on Monday, “I’m honestly not that interested (in McGregor’s return). I’ll still watch it, but I’m more hyped about other fights. There are way more interesting fights than this. The heavyweight fights, the London Card; I could sit here, and name fights all day.”

In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor directed all his ire at Aspinall with threats of starvation, among other things.

Bum prick. Say sayonara to that gk deal, kid,” McGregor said in an apparent reference to Aspinall’s endorsement deal with apparel company Gym King. “Starve you and kill you I will you f–king disrespectful prick. Don’t ever speak my name in disrespect again. Mush potato head.”

Aspinall doesn’t seem all that concerned, however. In fact, he tweeted a reply in which he put a line through his name and referred to himself as a “Mush head rat.”

Lots of creative language, but with an 80+ pound weight difference (in fighting weight) between the two, little chance of an Octagon meet-up to settle the score. In any event, McGregor will have his hands full soon enough when he fights Chandler after The Ultimate Fighter airs in May.