WATCH: Skit Positively Portraying Masculine NFL Players as Superior to Beta Males Cut from SNL

A Saturday Night Live skit featuring the NFL’s Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, and Creed Humphrey as physically superior to beta males was cut from last weekend’s broadcast, and people have questions.

The sketch that was originally set to appear on the season 48 episode featured Kelce and Humphrey as manly, strong men who were better at picking up women — as in raising them up from the floor — because the women’s beta boyfriends were too weak to lift them. The sketch was presented as an NFL public service announcement for a charity performed for women where the NFL players are said to be “giving back” to the community.

The faux PSA features one girlfriend saying, “Look, I love my little boyfriend, he makes me laugh a lot and he’s so creative. But sometimes I just want to be thrown around and feel tiny.” While a second woman says, “Sometimes I want to be with a man who looks like he can throw may ass over a house.”

WATCH:

According to USA Today’s Chiefs Wire, the sketch was cut because the show was running over time. But not everyone is buying that explanation.

After all, with the sketch scheduled to appear only a few days after ex-Rams running back Zac Stacey was sentenced to six months in jail for the brutal beating of his ex-girlfriend in front of their infant, many wondered if the NFL quietly reached out and asked SNL if the sketch where NFL players were seen “throwing women around” could be canned.

Might have to do with the case of the former NFL player who just got sent to jail for rag dolling his baby’s mother floating around rn. Sources say joking around about NFL players joking about tossing women around after something like that may not be a good look for the brand. — Dark Nowitzki (@tyquta) March 5, 2023

It took me most of the video for it to hit, but yeah, “NFL player throws woman around” has probably been googled enough already for their taste lol — Noah Wilson (@noahwilsoncares) March 5, 2023

Others thought it was cut because it made liberal beta males look bad:

It would probably offend about 60% of their audience and 80% of the cast — Yomerito (@Yomerit01914219) March 5, 2023

America so soft now or days if they aired it and then travis would of been fake cancelled — Sharifa Bankz (@SharifaBankz) March 5, 2023

On the other hand, many easily accepted the “official” explanation that the show just ran out of time to include it:

It was literally cut for time. This happens with 1-2 pre-filmed sketches every single week. SNL is the one who posted this video on Twitter — Meg (@901Meg) March 6, 2023

Snl cuts skits for time every single week. Lots of detectives on twitter, speculating on a non issue. — Russ Crane (@machinehead76) March 5, 2023

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston