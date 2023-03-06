WATCH: Skit Positively Portraying Masculine NFL Players as Superior to Beta Males Cut from SNL

Warner Todd Huston

A Saturday Night Live skit featuring the NFL’s Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, and Creed Humphrey as physically superior to beta males was cut from last weekend’s broadcast, and people have questions.

The sketch that was originally set to appear on the season 48 episode featured Kelce and Humphrey as manly, strong men who were better at picking up women — as in raising them up from the floor — because the women’s beta boyfriends were too weak to lift them. The sketch was presented as an NFL public service announcement for a charity performed for women where the NFL players are said to be “giving back” to the community.

The faux PSA features one girlfriend saying, “Look, I love my little boyfriend, he makes me laugh a lot and he’s so creative. But sometimes I just want to be thrown around and feel tiny.” While a second woman says, “Sometimes I want to be with a man who looks like he can throw may ass over a house.”

WATCH:

According to USA Today’s Chiefs Wire, the sketch was cut because the show was running over time. But not everyone is buying that explanation.

After all, with the sketch scheduled to appear only a few days after ex-Rams running back Zac Stacey was sentenced to six months in jail for the brutal beating of his ex-girlfriend in front of their infant, many wondered if the NFL quietly reached out and asked SNL if the sketch where NFL players were seen “throwing women around” could be canned.

Others thought it was cut because it made liberal beta males look bad:

On the other hand, many easily accepted the “official” explanation that the show just ran out of time to include it:

