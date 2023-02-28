VIDEO: Zac Stacy Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail for Brutal Beatdown of Ex-Girlfriend

Former Rams and Jets running back Zac Stacy has been sentenced to six months in prison for two separate attacks on his ex-girlfriend.

Stacy’s sentence was handed down by a Florida judge Monday evening, according to TMZ Sports.

Footage of one of the attacks was released in November of 2021.

WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO

In court documents, Stacy’s ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, gave damning testimony in which she said the violence was prompted by a dispute over money.

She said, “[Stacy] physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent. . . . He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke. I had glass in my feet that I removed myself.”

In her comments after video of the attack was released, Evans said there were two children present at the time of the attack.

“I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” Evans said in the police report. “[Zac] has escalated violence since May while I was pregnant. He also assaulted me just weeks before our son was born. He will not stop. He will kill me and he feels justified in his actions.”

Stacy pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Zac Stacy Allegedly Beat Ex-GF On Multiple Occasions, Disturbing Injury Photoshttps://t.co/UOKeWnUgr9 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 19, 2021

Stacy was a fifth-round draft pick out of Vanderbilt University by the St. Louis Rams in the 2013 NFL Draft. He only played through 2014 before signing for a short time with the Jets before being released. He then played in the Canadian Football League for two seasons. After that, he retired from football due to injuries.