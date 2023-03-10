Oklahoma Football Player Suffers ‘Exertional Collapse’ During Practice

A football player for the Oklahoma Sooners was hospitalized following what university officials called an “exertional collapse” during practice on Thursday.

While the university did not identify the player involved, a report from KOCO claims the player is sophomore defensive back, Gentry Williams.

“At the end of this morning’s OU football team workout, a player experienced an exertional collapse and was immediately attended to by the team’s medical staff,” the athletic department said.

“As a precautionary measure, he was transported to a local hospital for further care. He is responsive and it is anticipated he will be released today.”

According to a source to KOCO, the incident occurred during a one-on-one tug-of-war drill.

The university provided additional information about the player’s condition later on Thursday.

“He has since been released and is heading home where he will spend spring break with his family. He will undergo follow-up exams with team physicians before he resumes athletic activities,” the statement read.

“We commend our medical staff that provided immediate and thorough care and are appreciative of everyone who has expressed concern for him.”

Williams had a solid freshman campaign for OU. He appeared in all 12 games for the Sooners and totaled seven tackles and an interception.