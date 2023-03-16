Joe Biden Thoroughly Mocked After His Bracket Gets Busted on Day 1 of March Madness

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Dylan Gwinn

In news that will no doubt shock everyone (not really) a prediction made by President Joe Biden did not actually work out.

On Thursday, Biden (or, more likely, the intern charged with making his NCAA bracket) tweeted out his predictions for March Madness. Except, not only did the president’s pick to win the men’s tournament, Arizona, lose to 15-point underdog Princeton in the first-round. But the president also committed the ultimate bracket party foul of posting his picks after the tournament had already begun.

Princeton ended up defeating Arizona 59-55. Was Arizona a bad pick? No. A ton of experts had the Wildcats going all the way. What is bad, and, sadly, par for the course for his administration, is coming up a day late and a dollar short by missing the bracket deadline altogether.

This fact was not missed by Twitter users.

Joe Biden is bad at picking basketball winners and following rules. You can add it to the very long list of things he is bad at.

