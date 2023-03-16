Joe Biden Thoroughly Mocked After His Bracket Gets Busted on Day 1 of March Madness

In news that will no doubt shock everyone (not really) a prediction made by President Joe Biden did not actually work out.

On Thursday, Biden (or, more likely, the intern charged with making his NCAA bracket) tweeted out his predictions for March Madness. Except, not only did the president’s pick to win the men’s tournament, Arizona, lose to 15-point underdog Princeton in the first-round. But the president also committed the ultimate bracket party foul of posting his picks after the tournament had already begun.

Good luck to every team in this year's NCAA tournament. I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament and Villanova in the women’s – and as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins. pic.twitter.com/iILzABTCuo — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2023

Princeton ended up defeating Arizona 59-55. Was Arizona a bad pick? No. A ton of experts had the Wildcats going all the way. What is bad, and, sadly, par for the course for his administration, is coming up a day late and a dollar short by missing the bracket deadline altogether.

This fact was not missed by Twitter users.

Vintage Biden. Tweets out bracket after tournament started. Auto DQ. See ya next year buddy. https://t.co/SIoIR8ydnj — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 16, 2023

Joe Biden’s March Madness bracket perfectly sums up his entire Presidency. Joe Biden is the worst President in American History. https://t.co/Pam5rvCoEB — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) March 16, 2023

Biden's March Madness Bracket busted on first day of tournament, blames Trump — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 17, 2023

Biden picked #2 seed Arizona to win March Madness in his bracket and they promptly lose in the first round to #15 seed Princeton. Guess it’s harder to win when it’s not rigged huh Joe? — Mike Crispi (@MikeCrispiNJ) March 16, 2023

Joe Biden decided to fill out his bracket after March Madness started. He picked Arizona to win the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. They lost their first game. — Tiffany ✨ (@tiffanyandsadie) March 17, 2023

Joe Biden has time to fill out an extensive detailed March Madness Bracket but he doesn’t have the time to go to East Palestine. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 17, 2023

Joe Biden is bad at picking basketball winners and following rules. You can add it to the very long list of things he is bad at.