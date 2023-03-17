VIDEO: Son of Flyers GM Banned from Bar After Throwing Woman’s Wheelchair Down Stairs

Carson Briere, the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Daniel Briere, has been banned from an Erie, Pennsylvania, bar after he was seen on video throwing a disabled woman’s wheelchair down a flight of stairs.

The college hockey player caused outrage after video of his treatment of the wheelchair was posted to social media last weekend. And now the bar owner where the incident happened has taken action.

Nate Sanders, the security manager at Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery in Erie, Pennsylvania, has told TMZ that he has banned Carson Briere from the establishment for so rudely handling disabled woman Sydney Benes’ wheelchair.

Sydney is a double amputee whose wheelchair was wrecked when it was pushed down the stairs, according to a GoFundMe page.

The reason that the wheelchair was unoccupied, the page added, is that the bar was built before the handicapped codes, and the bathrooms are on a lower level. So, Benes has to be carried down the steps to use the restroom when she patronizes the establishment. She was reportedly in the restroom at the time the wheelchair was thrown down the stairs.

For his part, student-athlete Carson Briere has released an apology calling his behavior inexcusable, and his college, Mercyhurst University, has suspended him from its hockey team.

Briere’s NHL father, Daniel, also said his son’s behavior was terrible. Daniel Briere said his son’s actions “are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values on treating people with respect,” and added, “Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”

From the Flyers, statements from GM Daniel Briere and his son, Carson pic.twitter.com/wClfSlNBvh — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 15, 2023

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston