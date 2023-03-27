WATCH: Bubba Wallace Slaps Car, Wants to Be Replaced

Bubba Wallace’s racing future seems to be up in the air after the emotional racer slapped his vehicle and called for his own ouster following a disappointing finish over the weekend.

After a crash at COTA (Circuit of the Americas) in Austin, Texas, Wallace displayed obvious emotion as he slapped the hood of his car and then said it might be time for him to be replaced.

Firing yourself is a bold strategy, Cotton. But I don’t know if Wallace’s team owners will go for it. They could indeed find a better driver than Wallace. But could they find a driver with more drama that draws more attention than Wallace?

Highly unlikely.