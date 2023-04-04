Shannon Sharpe: Jill Biden Inviting Iowa Team to White House Could Cost Joe Biden Black Votes in 2024

Shannon Sharpe fears that First Lady Jill Biden’s invitation for the losing Iowa women’s basketball team to join champions LSU at the White House could cost her husband Joe’s reelection in 2024.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, the first lady let her desire to have both teams visit the White House known while speaking at the Colorado state capital in Denver, where she praised both teams.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

In response, LSU star Angel Reese called the statement “A Joke” on Twitter.

During an episode of the show Undisputed, Sharpe said that Jill Biden’s invitation could potentially turn enough black voters from turning away from the president due to Iowa being a mostly white team.

“Did you forget who helped put your husband in the White House? You gonna find out a very serious, hard lesson in ’24,” Sharpe said. “[Joe] will be like a Kentucky or Duke freshman. You’ll be one-and-done.”

Jill Biden has a history of turning off minority voters, such as when she said the American Hispanic community is “as unique as breakfast tacos.”

Thank you Dr. Jill Biden, Ed.D. for clarifying that Democrats think Hispanics are “unique” like tacos. However, I think you’re confused. We Texans love our bodegas. Bowguhdahs must be where Joe’s Latinx puppet Henry Cuellar shops. https://t.co/VM68QqZTqq — Cassy Garcia (@CasandraLGarcia) July 11, 2022

The first lady apologized after an intense backlash, with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists saying in a statement that Biden’s comment demonstrated “a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region.”