WNBA Team Declines Former NBA Star Nick Young’s Request to be Drafted as League’s First ‘Juwanna Mann’

Former NBA champ Nick Young may have just been trolling the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks when he suggested that they draft him to become the league’s first “Juwanna Mann,” but they shot the suggestion down, nonetheless.

The 37-year-old retired L.A. Lakers star jumped to his Twitter account on Saturday to ask aloud, “Can I be the first Juwanna Mann for the WNBA … I’m tryna hoop!”

According to Fox News, Young was referring to the 2002 film in which a suspended basketball star impersonated a female to play in the women’s league.

Young followed that up by tweeting, “The @LASparks y’all can draft me with the 10th pick tomorrow I’m ready.”

The Sparks, though, did not seem very interested in Young’s offer.

The team took to its own Twitter account to respond, “We’ll pass, Nick. Let us know when your daughter is ready to play.”

The response, though, may be perceived by radical transgender activists as dangerously close to saying only women should be allowed to play basketball. The response seems destined to see a backlash by left-wing wokesters.

The team added, “You know that Women’s basketball is when former NBA players are trying to join the team.”

You know that Women's basketball is 🔥🔥🔥 when former NBA players are trying to join the team💜💛

The Sparks was founded in 1997 with stars Linda Sharp and Julie Rousseau, and only a few years later, in 2001 and 2002, the team won back-to-back WNBA titles. The team won a third title in 2016 with the leadership of star player Nneka Ogwumike.

