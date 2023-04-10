REPORT: Roger Clemens’ Son, Kory Clemens, Arrested for DWI

Roger Clemens’ son, Kory Clemens, was arrested for DWI after allegedly hitting another vehicle and throwing up afterward, TMZ Sports reports.

Clemens was arrested by the Houston Police Department at 2:22 am on April 7, following the accident, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

According to the report, Clemens struck another vehicle causing serious damage to the front of the vehicle. Officers report that Clemens had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, and was throwing up at the scene following the accident.

This is the second time the son of the Cy Young winner has been busted for driving while intoxicated. The first incident occurred in May of 2019 at almost the same time in the morning. During a traffic stop at 2:05 am, Houston police officers reported that Clemens showed signs of intoxication. The case was eventually dismissed, and Clemens entered a pre-trial diversion program.

Clemens has a hearing for his latest DWI arrest scheduled for Friday morning.