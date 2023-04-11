NC State Senator Moves to Ban Participation Trophies

Coffee is for closers, and if a state senator in North Carolina has his way, trophies at state-sponsored events will be for winners and winners only.

North Carolina State Senator Timothy Moffitt (R) introduced the “Eliminate Participation Trophies Act” on Thursday, known in the legislature as SB 430.

If passed, the bill would ban the awarding of trophies to children at state-sponsored athletic events simply for participating in the event.

“Youth sports or other youth recreation activities operated under the authority of a local government shall not include awards for participants based solely on their participation in the sport or other activity,” the proposed law states. “Awards provided in connection with the activity, if any, shall be based on identified performance achievements.”

Moffitt and the bill’s co-sponsors, Republican Senators Bobby Hanig and Eddie Settle say the bill will apply only to state-sponsored youth events. Though, no ages are listed explicitly in the bill.

Many argue that participation trophies aren’t that big of a deal. After all, awarding trophies for merely showing up tends to fade out once kids progress past pee-wees and enter the junior high ranks. However, proponents of laws such as Moffitt’s will point to things like the Colts’ 2014 AFC Finalist Banner:

What’s more embarrassing? The Colts AFC Finalist banners or the 2019 Wild Card pennant the Brewers are about to hang up? pic.twitter.com/OtWgFfrgWE — covid reply guy (@DarikClevinger) December 6, 2019

Clearly, the participation trophy culture has made its way past pee-wees. Is it worth passing a law? The North Carolina legislature will soon decide.