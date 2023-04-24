Riley Gaines Blasts Double Standards of Liberals Supporting Trans Athletes

Former Kentucky swimmer and NCAA champion Riley Gaines blasted those who oppose the Protection of Women and Girls Sports Act for their hypocritical and nonsensical double standards on Sunday.

Gaines replied to an attack on the bill by Rep. Glenn Ivey (D, MD), who was alarmed by the bill because she thinks it will mean that there would be “forced inspection of student-athletes” to see their genitals, which she added is “an egregious violation of a student’s personal dignity.”

But Gaines was not impressed by the argument because all athletes are already required to have physical exams ahead of joining sports programs. So, Ivey’s complaint was absurd because such “inspections” are already being done and have been for generations.

“Checking birth certificate and/or ensuring everyone has a routine physical before competing = egregious violation of personal dignity,” Gaines said. “Forcing girls to undress in front of an intact and exposed male = NOT an egregious violation of personal dignity, but rather kind and inclusive.”

“This should be bipartisan, yet not (sic) democrats in the House voted in favor of HR 734. I’ll stand with anyone, regardless of party affiliation, who vows to protect girls and women in sports,” Gaines added.

The House passed the Protection of Women and Girls Sports Act last Thursday along party lines with a 219 to 203 vote, of which not a single Democrat voted “yea.”

The bill, sponsored by Florida Republican Greg Steube, aims to alter Title IX rules to remove federal dollars from any school that allows boys to claim to be women and to compete against and with biological girls. Steube also said that allowing trans athletes totally violates the whole purpose of Title IX rules.

“Congress in 1972 created Title IX to protect women’s sports to enable women to have an equal playing field in athletics,” said Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., who sponsored the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. “In worship to their trans idols, the administration wants to flip that on its head. It is insane.”

