WATCH: ABC Shows NYC Footage with Twin Towers During Knicks-Heat Game, ESPN Apologizes

Screenshot - 2023-04-30T220639.105
Screenshot
Dylan Gwinn

ABC aired stock footage of New York City on Sunday that showed the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center during Game 1 of the Knicks-Heat series.

Video of the towers appeared on television screens during halftime of the game. The towers, which were destroyed during a terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, appeared in the background of the shot behind the Statue of Liberty.

“We mistakenly used an old stock image and we apologize,” ESPN said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Twitter users were quick to point out the mistake.

The Knicks lost to the Heat 108-101. Game 2 is set for Tuesday night at MSG.

