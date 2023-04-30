WATCH: ABC Shows NYC Footage with Twin Towers During Knicks-Heat Game, ESPN Apologizes

ABC aired stock footage of New York City on Sunday that showed the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center during Game 1 of the Knicks-Heat series.

Video of the towers appeared on television screens during halftime of the game. The towers, which were destroyed during a terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, appeared in the background of the shot behind the Statue of Liberty.

This did in fact air on ABC. https://t.co/hsDSYXQUg6 pic.twitter.com/mnOFk8hvrd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 30, 2023

“We mistakenly used an old stock image and we apologize,” ESPN said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Twitter users were quick to point out the mistake.

OH MY GOD https://t.co/lnCWYZaCb5 — Unmistakable Latin Flavor (@PBSImpulse9) April 30, 2023

How does this happen? — Brad Christian (@Btchristian2000) April 30, 2023

ESPN/ABC is the worst. So much attention on things that sports fans dont give a rip about, and then this slides by. Unreal. It is bothersome to many…. seriously, how does this happen? — Jonesy Wales (@Jonesy_Wales) April 30, 2023

The Knicks lost to the Heat 108-101. Game 2 is set for Tuesday night at MSG.