WATCH: ‘Why Did You Mutilate Your Son?’: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Heckled About Their Trans Child

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, were met with hecklers criticizing them for allowing their son to claim to be a transgender girl as they exited Madison Square Garden after attending the New York Knicks game on Sunday.

In one case, a heckler yelled, “Why did you mutilate your son?” several times as the pair stepped into a car outside the venue.

Dwyane Wade was heckled and booed by Knicks fans asking him, 'Why did you mutilate your son?'

The incident comes only days after Wade claimed he moved away from Florida because his family “wouldn’t be accepted” in the Sunshine State.

Last week, Wade told People magazine that he moved away from Florida because of the state’s recent moves to outlaw exposing children to the radical transgender and LGBTQ agenda in schools.

“A lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions,” Wade said. “I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

But a review of the timeline of Wade’s move makes his recent proclamation quite suspect.

Indeed, People published a previous article three years ago that pointed out that the Wade family moved out of Miami in 2019. And that was before the Sunshine State’s legislature began moving in a more conservative direction on social issues.

In the Feb. 2020 article, Wade said he moved his family at the end of 2019 because his wife works in L.A. In that interview, he made no mention of LGBTQ issues.

“We miss Miami,” Wade told the magazine at the time. “Of course, that definitely had become home to us, especially my kids. But my wife [Gabrielle Union] works in L.A., my daughters lived in L.A. with my wife, so we’ve got to go. My home is where my family is.”

Indeed, according to that quote, his kids loved Miami. Wade made no mention of his family not being welcomed there because his son came out as transgender.

