Aussie Wrestling Star Kristen ‘Miami’ Mitchell Dies Suddenly at 36

Kristen “Miami” Mitchell, an Australian wrestler hailed as a trailblazer for women wrestlers in Australia, has died suddenly at 36.

According to AU News, Mitchell was not only a star on the wrestling scene in South Australia and Victoria but also a mentor for many young women trying to break into the game.

No cause of death has yet been revealed.

“Australian Wrestling is saddened by the loss of Kristen Mitchell aka Miami,” WRA said in a statement. “The impression she has left on the industry both from her work in ring and behind the scenes on the future of the business is immeasurable and she will be missed deeply by all of those who ever had the privilege of knowing and working with her.”

“Her kind heart & bubbly attitude are how we will remember her & the world is a less brighter place today for this loss. Our condolences go out to all of her family and friends during this time. RIP Kirsten and thank you for being you,” the organization concluded.

One of Mitchell’s chief rivals, SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, posted a message on Instagram saying, “Thank you for the memories.”

Many others also sent up tributes to the young wrestling star:

Australian wrestler Savannah Summers added: “Devastated to hear about the passing of Kristen Mitchell, aka @kristen_miami2110 she was an absolute legend and will be greatly missed. RIP.”

We at Adrenaline Pro Wrestling are saddened to hear the passing of Kristen "Miami" Mitchell We want to send our condolences to Kristen's family, friends and everyone she has touched in our industry during this difficult time ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/b9gaEOsgcN — Adrenaline Pro Wrestling (@AdrenalinePW) May 2, 2023

