ESPN NHL Analyst P.K. Subban Angers the Wokes with 'Lizzo-Sized Lunch' Comment

Lizzo gives a keynote at the Austin Convention Center during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Dylan Gwinn

Recently retired NHL player P.K. Subban believes he knows what the Maple Leafs need to do to bounce back in their playoff series against the Panthers: Subban believes the Leafs need to pack a “Lizzo-sized lunch.”

“Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch,” Subban said in an ESPN broadcast during the NHL playoffs. “They weren’t prepared in my opinion.”

Twitter users were quick to jump on Subban for his obviously hilarious remark.

Lizzo, the person Subban is referencing, is an overweight entertainer championed by the body-positivity movement.

Lizzo performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Lizzo performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Lizzo performs at The O2 Arena on March 15, 2023 in London, England.

Lizzo performs at The O2 Arena on March 15, 2023, in London, England. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Subban, a hockey analyst at ESPN, signed a three-year deal with the network last fall. Subban spent 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and Nashville Predators.

As of this writing, Subban has not publicly addressed his comments.

