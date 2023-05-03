ESPN NHL Analyst P.K. Subban Angers the Wokes with ‘Lizzo-Sized Lunch’ Comment

Recently retired NHL player P.K. Subban believes he knows what the Maple Leafs need to do to bounce back in their playoff series against the Panthers: Subban believes the Leafs need to pack a “Lizzo-sized lunch.”

“Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch,” Subban said in an ESPN broadcast during the NHL playoffs. “They weren’t prepared in my opinion.”

“Lizzo sized lunch”😭😭😭 P.K. SUBBAN IS WILDὈὈὈ pic.twitter.com/VgqOQ0eXMd — KuttaBanda (@dreamzz_kidd) May 3, 2023

Twitter users were quick to jump on Subban for his obviously hilarious remark.

PK Subban fat-shamed Lizzo. Typical Subban clown move. He's just horrible on ESPN. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) May 3, 2023

“Lizzo sized lunch”. Gross comment by PK Subban @espn — Allison (@AlleyDalley) May 3, 2023

@PKSubban1 The @lizzo sized lunch comment was disgusting. Apologize and do better. — KT of the West (@westkath) May 3, 2023

Lizzo, the person Subban is referencing, is an overweight entertainer championed by the body-positivity movement.

Subban, a hockey analyst at ESPN, signed a three-year deal with the network last fall. Subban spent 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and Nashville Predators.

As of this writing, Subban has not publicly addressed his comments.